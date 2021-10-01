Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $880,000 Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Haynes International worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 121.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 93.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.67 million, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. Haynes International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

