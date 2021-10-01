Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $893,000 Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 19.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.31.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.