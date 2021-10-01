Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,934 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after buying an additional 2,068,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after buying an additional 1,693,761 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $34,031,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,266,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of OPCH opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $28.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

