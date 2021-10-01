Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $919,000 Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,786,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,767,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,140,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,317,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT opened at $21.90 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.23, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

