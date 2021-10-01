Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,049 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of CorePoint Lodging worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPLG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 78.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 105,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 56,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $906.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.