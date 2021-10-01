Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a report released on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $323.95 million, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.38. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

