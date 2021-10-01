Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $13.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,271.97. The company had a trading volume of 161,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,355. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,397.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,358.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,146.73.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.