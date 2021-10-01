Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.44. 19,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,348. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

