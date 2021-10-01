Patriot Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,024,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,343 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 186,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $38.40.

