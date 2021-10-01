PAYCENT (PYN) Market Cap Tops $120,321.43

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $120,321.43 and $94.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00116244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00180214 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

