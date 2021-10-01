Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.410-$3.470 EPS.

PAYX opened at $112.45 on Friday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average is $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

