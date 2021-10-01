Paycor HCM (PYCR) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) is one of 360 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Paycor HCM to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paycor HCM and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Paycor HCM
|0
|3
|9
|0
|2.75
|Paycor HCM Competitors
|2401
|12214
|22584
|631
|2.57
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Paycor HCM and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Paycor HCM
|$352.78 million
|N/A
|157.74
|Paycor HCM Competitors
|$1.87 billion
|$368.24 million
|72.71
Paycor HCM’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Paycor HCM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Paycor HCM
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Paycor HCM Competitors
|-133.02%
|-64.38%
|-4.39%
Summary
Paycor HCM beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.
