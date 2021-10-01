PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 494.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 214,389 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 165,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in PBF Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBF opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

