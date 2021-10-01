PCHAIN (PI) Price Up 14.4% This Week

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00229755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00114363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012205 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

