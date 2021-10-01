Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSO. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

PSO stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth $9,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 513,877.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 724,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Pearson by 42.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 21.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 164,304 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 104,575 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

