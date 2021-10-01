Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.47

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.47 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 19.27 ($0.25). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.40 ($0.24), with a volume of 1,068,673 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £257.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.47.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

