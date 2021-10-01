Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.47

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.47 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 19.27 ($0.25). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.40 ($0.24), with a volume of 1,068,673 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Pendragon in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £257.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

