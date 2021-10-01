Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) & Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Financial Contrast

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Healthpeak Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthpeak Properties 1 4 7 0 2.50

Healthpeak Properties has a consensus target price of $35.39, suggesting a potential upside of 5.70%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Healthpeak Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust $261.82 million 0.59 -$259.52 million ($0.01) -194.00 Healthpeak Properties $1.64 billion 10.97 $413.56 million $1.64 20.41

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -107.81% -195.71% -13.29% Healthpeak Properties 25.71% -0.07% -0.03%

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center. The company was founded by Sylvan M. Cohen in 1960 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space, and outpatient services such as diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. The CCRC segment include independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing units to provide a continuum of care in an integrated campus. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

