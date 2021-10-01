PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Scott W. Carnahan Sells 2,250 Shares

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PMT. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 473.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,321 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.