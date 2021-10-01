Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $24.22 Million Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $24,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other news, insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $5,456,518.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $30,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,337 shares of company stock valued at $60,853,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,704. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.88 and a 200 day moving average of $250.48. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $329.91.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.