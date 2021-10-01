Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $51.02 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 209,307 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $51,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,979,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,399,527,000 after acquiring an additional 137,599 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 140,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 556,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 578,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,306,023. The firm has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

