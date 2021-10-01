Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 33,915 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,915 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Peloton Interactive worth $27,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 104,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,043.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after buying an additional 271,495 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 76.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

PTON traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.34. The stock had a trading volume of 226,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,531,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.48. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $1,043,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $830,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 579,802 shares of company stock valued at $64,961,505. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

