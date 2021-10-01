Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 99,623 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99,623 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $30,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Yandex by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,839. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.88. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

