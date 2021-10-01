People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of People’s United Financial worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after acquiring an additional 429,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,379,000 after acquiring an additional 415,372 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,517,000 after acquiring an additional 872,658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,281 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,921,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,295,000 after acquiring an additional 172,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.47 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

