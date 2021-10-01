Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,037,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,569,000 after buying an additional 4,114,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after buying an additional 3,699,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,565,252. The stock has a market cap of $239.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

