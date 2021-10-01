Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 471.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PGSVY stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Pgs Asa has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA provides seismic images and 3D data describing and data processing services. The firm operates through the following segments: Marine Contract, MultiClient and External Imaging. The Marine Contact segment includes management of projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data acquires under excusive contracts.

