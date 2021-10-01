Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Reaches $0.0577

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.73 million and $6,004.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 64,702,653 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

