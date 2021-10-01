Phantomx (PNX) Trading 13.9% Higher This Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Phantomx has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $27,724.77 and approximately $7.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.28 or 0.00367911 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001993 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.75 or 0.00862137 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars.

