Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $91,445.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,865. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,739,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

