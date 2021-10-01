Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.26. 107,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,529. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

