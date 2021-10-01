Pickle Finance Price Reaches $7.94 on Exchanges (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $13.68 million and $955,404.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.94 or 0.00016590 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00055178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00116100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.15 or 0.00200888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,728,263 coins and its circulating supply is 1,722,748 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.