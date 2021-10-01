PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) is Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $720,000.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. 18,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,729. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.