PlayDapp (PLA) Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $190.63 million and $67.81 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00055178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00116100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.15 or 0.00200888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00011996 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.