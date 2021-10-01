Playkey Market Capitalization Reaches $544,853.76 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. Playkey has a market cap of $544,853.76 and $119,415.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00115161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00194745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011502 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

