Plian (PI) Achieves Market Cap of $8.79 Million

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Plian has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Plian has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and $9,052.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00115851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00200755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011605 BTC.

About Plian

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 864,642,702 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.