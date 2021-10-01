Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

