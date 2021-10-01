Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Short Interest Update

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 239.0% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Plus Products stock remained flat at $$0.36 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. Plus Products has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.15.

Plus Products Company Profile

Plus Products, Inc (Canada) is a hemp and cannabis food company. It also engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of cannabis infused products. The firm offers cannabis-infused edibles to both regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational, markets. The company was founded by Jacob F.

