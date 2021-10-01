Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst G. Mehta forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $698.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.