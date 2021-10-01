Polychain Monsters (PMON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.23 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $37.46 million and $2.23 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $11.03 or 0.00022999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00116420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00202870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,290,833 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,287 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

