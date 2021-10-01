Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Up to $17.61

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $18.18. Porch Group shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 1,287 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $749,352 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

