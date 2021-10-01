PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)’s (PCELF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCELF opened at $20.00 on Monday. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58.
About PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)
