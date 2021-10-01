PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)’s (PCELF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCELF opened at $20.00 on Monday. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58.

About PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)

PowerCell Sweden AB engages in the development and production of power systems for stationary and mobile customer applications. Its products include fuel cell stacks, and fuel cell systems. The firm also provides engineering advice from its fuel cell specialists. The company was founded by Per Ekdunge in 2008 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

