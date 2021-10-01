Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Premier Financial stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,283,000 after acquiring an additional 102,664 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $6,139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Premier Financial by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

