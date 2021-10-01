Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

PVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -87.64 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

