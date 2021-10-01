Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ALEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

