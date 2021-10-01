Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 807 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Park National worth $11,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Park National during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Park National by 136.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Park National during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

PRK stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.21. Park National Co. has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $115.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Park National had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.44%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

