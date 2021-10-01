Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.97 Million Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 41,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.