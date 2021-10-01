Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.40 Million Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 19.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 16.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 91.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

