Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.88 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 184.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.14. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $171.67. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.