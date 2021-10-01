Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.32 Million Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,405,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 2.68.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

