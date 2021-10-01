Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Meritor worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Meritor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Meritor by 17.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Meritor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Meritor by 105.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Meritor by 607.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 83,162 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.